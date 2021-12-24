Alachua County Library District encourages all readers to participate in 2022 Winter Reading Challenge

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Readers of all ages are being encouraged to participate in the Alachua County Library District’s 2022 Winter Reading Challenge.

Participants have access to books based on the theme Read for a Better World. The goal is for the community to read 600,000 minutes throughout the month of January.

In addition to winning prizes, participants are helping the Alachua County Library District compete against other library districts across the country. In February, Alachua County was one of six public libraries nationwide to win the winter reading challenge and received a virtual author visit and collection of books.

“My family participated last year and it was fun,” said Brooks. “It gave me an incentive to read a little more so I would definitely recommend it and it gives you an opportunity to see all the things the Alachua County Library District has to offer.”

Participants can sign up for the challenge beginning January 1st. CLICK HERE for more information.

TRENDING STORY: “I know Professors at UF that say I will never pay off my student loans:” University of Florida alumni react to student loan pause extension

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.