Christmas Eve travelers at Gainesville Regional Airport

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Travelers coming through the Gainesville Regional Airport on Christmas Eve had no trouble making it home this holiday.

The airport lobby, baggage area and security check were empty this afternoon.

The early morning and evening hours usually brings more travelers, but with flights on the schedule and running on-time, GNV is weathering the Omicron variant’s effects better than many airports.

“It wasn’t as packed as I thought it was going to be. I kind of prepared for it to be a long line and long wait but it was really easy and smooth. No issues” said Devin Raysor, who is traveling to see his family this Christmas.

According to FlightAware, more than 3,000 flights that were schedule for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day have been cancelled worldwide.

20% of those were going in and out of the United States.

Here in the United States, Delta, United and Alaska airlines have been forced to cancel more than 300 Christmas Eve flights due to the Omicron variant, according to ABC.

That is not the case for those in North Central Florida this holiday season.

On a day where travel can be very stressful, the Gainesville Regional Airport allowed everyone to make it home safe for Christmas.

