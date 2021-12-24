Despite an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, AdventHealth doctor says holiday gatherings are safe

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - AdventHealth’s West Florida division is reporting a small increase in hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

The division includes facilities in Marion and five other counties. In all the hospitals combined, about 75 people are hospitalized; a significant decrease compared to the August peak of 650.

Nevertheless, AdventHealth epidemiologist Dr. Vincent Hsu says holiday events can still go on safely.

“I know this is not the holiday season that we wished could have occurred, I wish it were under different circumstances, but i certainly think it is appropriate for many people to get together during the holidays,” Dr. Hsu said.

Hsu added that the hospital system is prepared to handle an increase in hospitalizations.

