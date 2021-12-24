Gainesville thrift store shares how shoplifting could damage their business

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - According to Business.org, 54 percent of small businesses have experienced an increase in shoplifting during 2021.

And for one small business in Gainesville, shoplifting would put the business in difficult circumstances.

Melody Cevelin’s thrift store “Melody’s Memories”, has been in business for 6 years just off of 34th Street.

She says shoplifting incidents during that time have been few and far between.

But regardless, that doesn’t stop her from securing her store.

Melody has installed multiple cameras across the store to have an extra set of eyes.

During the pandemic, Cevelin says business slowed down more than it already had.

However, with all items half-priced their original value, store employee Carmen Santiago says she hopes people aren’t encouraged to steal.

She wants people to know “by stealing from us you’re taking away from us. Because it’s a thrift store‚ yes, but there’s rent to pay, there’s bills to pay. She has to pay me, so I can pay my bills you know? So don’t steal, just come and ask if you need something.”

On top of making all items half price, Melody’s Memories also does a raffle every quarter for Christmas stockings for children.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.