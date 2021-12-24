Advertisement

Get moving with a Christmas 5k at Depot Park in Gainesville

ParkRun
ParkRun(ParkRun)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you need to build up an appetite for a big Christmas lunch, you can participate in a morning 5k Saturday in Gainesville.

It starts at 7:30 a.m. at the East Overlook of Depot Park.

The event is open for people of all fitness levels.

Participants can walk, jog or run.

First-timers are encouraged to register HERE.

