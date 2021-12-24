Marion County Pets: Buttercup, Ms. Leo, Ferdinand, and Wally

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have two sisters, Buttercup and Ms. Leo. The 3-year-old best friends are lovely enough to be social media superstars. They can be a bit reserved, but a fun toy and a new amazing owner will perk them right up.

Next, we have the perfect guy for those dreaming of the county life, Ferdinand. He is particularly fond of ducks and other barnyard birds. So if you are looking for a cute companion with a big heart, Ferdinand could be the newest member of your family.

Lastly, we have Wally. One look at this adorable 2-year-old, and you can tell he is a great listener and very devoted. He would love to share his admirable qualities with a new forever friend.

For the rest of 2021, all adoptions are free! And you don’t have to make an appointment, you can just head down to the shelter and take home a new pet just in time for the holidays.

Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.