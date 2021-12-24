Need help with last-minute gift wrapping? A group in Ocala has you covered!

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Anybody who dreads wrapping gifts can get some help in Ocala.

The Marion County Children’s Alliance workgroup will be offering to wrap gifts.

They will be stationed in front of Macy’s at the Paddock Mall until 6 p.m., Christmas Eve.

Prices start at $1 and go up based on the size of the package.

All proceeds benefit domestic violence victims and their families.

