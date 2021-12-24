Advertisement

Ocala officials report a spill at the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala is reporting a spill of public access reuse water.

Officials say the spill happened yesterday at the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park off of Northwest 21st Street.

About 1.5 million gallons were spilled.

They say it is now contained and there is no danger to the public.

This and previous spills were caused by the ground sinking around Wetland Cell 3.

The cell is slated for repair.

TRENDING STORY: 3rd Florida-based ship has outbreak, state cases hit record

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

Christmas Eve travelers at Gainesville Regional Airport
Christmas Eve travelers at Gainesville Regional Airport
Ocalans celebrate the season with Christmas displays, remember family members
Ocalans celebrate the season with Christmas displays, remember family members
Ocalans celebrate the season with Christmas displays, remember family members
Ocalans celebrate the season with Christmas displays, remember family members
Ocalans celebrate the season with Christmas displays, remember family members
Christmas decorations in Ocala 6pm
Melody's Memories
Gainesville thrift store shares how shoplifting could damage their business