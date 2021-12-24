Ocala officials report a spill at the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala is reporting a spill of public access reuse water.

Officials say the spill happened yesterday at the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park off of Northwest 21st Street.

About 1.5 million gallons were spilled.

They say it is now contained and there is no danger to the public.

This and previous spills were caused by the ground sinking around Wetland Cell 3.

The cell is slated for repair.

