Ocalans celebrate the season with Christmas displays, remember family members

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Christmas is often a joyful time of the year, but for some it brings back difficult memories.

Decorations adorn Ocala’s downtown square, and many of the houses in the historic area, including the home of Alesha Wilson.

“I’ve been doing the candy land theme for probably three years now. My kids make fun of me because it’s a little gaudy but it’s a lot of fun,” Wilson said.

It’s become a yearly tradition for Wilson.

She won ‘Best Foot Forward’ in the second annual decorating contest benefiting the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Marion County this year.

She’s also upgraded the display this year, adding a musical element to enhance the experience.

“It just adds another layer of Christmas spirit,” she added.

She said she enjoys seeing the smiles on children’s faces when they come across the dazzling display, but there’s one person she said she wishes could enjoy the scene too.

“We always watched National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and my dad always, we always watched it together, and he always reminded me of Clark Griswold and he’s passed away now a coupe years ago so doing the lights makes me feel like my dad is with me a little more. I always think of him when I’m putting out my display so there’s a sentimental value of doing it too,” Wilson said.

So as we celebrate the holidays this year, some of our loved ones may be gone, but our traditions make sure they are never forgotten.

Decorating is a major part of the holidays and some Ocala residents go all out.

Like Debbie Kemp and her daughter McKenna.

“We love Christmas! It’s passed down through generations,” Debbie said.

The Kemp family moved into their home last year and decided to put out a new display every year.

Last year was a Christmas tree farm and this year it’s three different ‘store fronts’.

“There’s been nights where there’s families lined up here to take pictures of their kids in front of the house for like their Christmas cards and to post for the holiday season and so it’s really cool to see,” McKenna said.

With the help of her husband Heath, Debbie said the family was able to put their display together in just three weeks.

“We’re on sixth and Sanchez on the south east side, stop by and see it,” Debbie said.

The Kemp family won ‘Best in Show’ as part of the second annual decorating contest benefiting NAMI Marion County.

The Christmas spirit is very much alive and well in downtown Ocala and several residents are celebrating the season with decorations.

At Julee McCammon’s house, pastels take center stage.

“This year I got my big, new nutcrackers and I painted them so that they would go better with my house, so I was excited about that,” she said.

And Santa is enjoying some rest after a long days work.

“He’s in his football jersey this time. We gave him a little bit of whiskey in his stocking so he’s just relaxing, so that is our decorations this year. I keep my theme ‘Twas the night after, and then I add some,” McCammon said.

She’s been decorating her house for Christmas since 2005.

This year she won third place in the ‘Holiday Porch’ category in the second annual decorating contest benefiting (NAMI) Marion County.

