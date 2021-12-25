Advertisement

Family surprises five-time cancer survivor, grandma with her dream car, a Rolls Royce

Susan Cleveland and her son Jason hugging after surprises her with a Rolls Royce.
Susan Cleveland and her son Jason hugging after surprises her with a Rolls Royce.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As young kids, Jason, Shari, and Josh all knew what gift their mom always wanted.

“There was a gas crisis in New York in the gas station parking you’re in line waiting to get gas. We were in line and in the gas station was that car right there and she told us when you’re rich and famous you’ll get me that car,” said son Jason Cleveland.

And that’s what they did. They bought and restored a 1979 Rolls Royce for their mom that beat cancer five times.

They surprised her by saying they were taking a family photo near the Ocala Christmas tree and then handed her the keys.

“It was never anything on my bucket list it was just something that was so important that I had with them and with my family. But I never ever expected this so I’m really overwhelmed by it,” said Susan Cleveland.

Everyone in the family worked on the car for six months. From waxing it to putting her nickname “SUEZQ” on the license plate.

Daughter Shari Pruitt remembers looking at the same Rolls Royce years ago that her parents couldn’t afford.

“So we’ve given her exactly what she wanted and as many wars as she’s fought health-wise. There are no words,” said Pruitt.

When asked if she’s ready to drive her new car this was her answer.

“Yeah absolutely at one point I’m going to be driving that car I promise you. I will, when it’s ready I will be ready too.”

What once started as a harmless joke for years now turned into reality.

