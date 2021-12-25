Florida health department reports more than 125,000 new COVID-19 cases this week

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health reported more than 125,000 new COVID-19 cases this week alone.

It’s more than quadruple the number of cases reported last week.

Cases rose in nearly all North Central Florida counties this week as well.

The largest jump was Alachua County, which reported nearly 700 cases this week, more than triple last week’s total.

In Marion County, cases doubled at more than 350.

