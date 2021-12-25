Advertisement

Florida health department reports more than 125,000 new COVID-19 cases this week

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health reported more than 125,000 new COVID-19 cases this week alone.

It’s more than quadruple the number of cases reported last week.

Cases rose in nearly all North Central Florida counties this week as well.

The largest jump was Alachua County, which reported nearly 700 cases this week, more than triple last week’s total.

In Marion County, cases doubled at more than 350.

