Gainesville Fire Rescue’s Regeneron Program helps treat people with monoclonal antibodies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Fire Rescue paramedicine program is now treating people at their homes that have a mild case of COVID-19.

Their new Regeneron program treats people who are having trouble getting to a treatment center with monoclonal antibodies that have had exposure to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, have mild symptoms, and are low risk.

The program will allow paramedics to go to their homes and provide care. Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Hillhouse said this is a great way to help out people in need.

“The fire department as a whole is really about helping people sometimes it’s on their worst days so anytime that we can create a program that’s able to provide a little bit of help or a little bit of relief than we’re always very excited about that.”

If you’re in need of this service you can contact your local Gainesville fire department.

