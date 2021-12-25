With COVID cases surging families decided to still come together for Christmas

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Families enjoyed the lights out at Depot Park excited for Christmas and each family had a different tradition in celebrating the holiday.

Dale Tanner a resident of Gainesville said his family drove up from South Florida.

“Our biggest tradition is we all get together most of my family now lives in different cities so we meet up here in Gainesville where we live currently. We pass out gifts, we eat a lot of food, we love to cook.”

Tanner said this was the first time in a couple years his whole family was able to get together. They canceled last year with all the cases of COVID and they almost didn’t meet up this year.

“With the new surge in cases but we all decided to honker down and quarantine for a little while and take some test and decided we all wanted to get together because it had been so long. Really important tasks we really enjoy hanging out with our family.”

Abhi Wolf said even with COVID it’s important for families to get together.

“I know everyone has their own comfort level with the pandemic with things with traveling with planes and vaccinations I think that’s up to everyone’s digression but i am a big believer in families sticking together.”

They both said they will be enjoying their family’s company along with eating a bunch of food.

