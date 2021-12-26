Ventrell Miller returning to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida football fans got an extra special gift on Christmas Day.

Redshirt senior linebacker Ventrell Miller announced on his instagram page that he will return to Gainesville to play in the 2022 season.

Miller only appeared in two games during the 2021 campaign, before tearing his bicep and missing the rest of the year.

The Kathleen High School product is using the extra year of eligibility granted to all college football players by the NCAA due to the COVID-impacted 2020 season to suit up one more time.

Miller was expected to play a significant role in the team’s defense during the past fall, so he’ll be eager to make up for lost time next season.

Having a veteran presence on the field to communicate and guide the defense will be a major boost for new head coach Billy Napier.

