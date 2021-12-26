Advertisement

Ventrell Miller returning to Florida

Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) walks on the field with his arm in a sling after an...
Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) walks on the field with his arm in a sling after an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida football fans got an extra special gift on Christmas Day.

Redshirt senior linebacker Ventrell Miller announced on his instagram page that he will return to Gainesville to play in the 2022 season.

Miller only appeared in two games during the 2021 campaign, before tearing his bicep and missing the rest of the year.

The Kathleen High School product is using the extra year of eligibility granted to all college football players by the NCAA due to the COVID-impacted 2020 season to suit up one more time.

Miller was expected to play a significant role in the team’s defense during the past fall, so he’ll be eager to make up for lost time next season.

Having a veteran presence on the field to communicate and guide the defense will be a major boost for new head coach Billy Napier.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

Florida running back Dameon Pierce (27) runs for a touchdwn against Central Florida during the...
Gator football team finishes 6-7 with a 29-17 Gasparilla Bowl loss to UCF
O'Connell Center, Wednesday
Gator men’s basketball team dominates Stony Brook, 87-62
Florida running back Dameon Pierce (27) rushes for a 17-yard touchdown in front of Alabama...
Gators find motivation in Gasparilla Bowl matchup
Florida head coach Kelly Rae Finley during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against...
UF women enter SEC play 10-3 after beating Murray State, 67-51