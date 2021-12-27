ACSO investigating shooting involving teen at Harbor Cove Apartments

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at Harbor Cove Apartments in Gainesville.

The incident occurred just after 5 p.m.

A teenager was trauma alerted to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies have not identified the gunman.

This is a developing story, we’ll keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.

