ACSO investigating shooting involving teen at Harbor Cove Apartments
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at Harbor Cove Apartments in Gainesville.
The incident occurred just after 5 p.m.
A teenager was trauma alerted to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Deputies have not identified the gunman.
This is a developing story, we’ll keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.
