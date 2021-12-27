Faulkner’s Fight: The story of Steve Faulkner’s battle to beat cancer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For 20 years, Steve Faulkner has stood on the sidelines of the hardwood, in North Central Florida, drawing up plays on a clipboard.

The veteran head coach of the Columbia High School Boys Basketball team has faced all kinds of opponents from across the sunshine state. But he’d never encountered one that could deliver a lethal blow to his career or life, until he was diagnosed with squamous cell throat cancer.

“It was a little bit of a punch in the gut,” said Columbia High School Boys Basketball Coach Steve Faulkner. “But my doctor was very good at explaining to me if it was what I had, what he thought it was that I was a lot better off than most people who get cancer.”

The 47-year-old father of two was officially diagnosed on April 29, after noticing lump in his throat in December of 2020. He admits he was too stubborn to visit a doctor when it first popped up, but by the spring of ‘21 he knew he had to see a physician.

His sons, Jordan and Tyler, both took the news about their father having cancer as well as expected.

“We knew that he had something in his throat, but we didn’t know what it was,” said Steve’s youngest son, Tyler. “So when he went to the doctor that day and he came back with the news, it was a shock.”

“He had to get the news at some point,” said Steve’s oldest son, Jordan. “When he finally gave it to us I was like well, the next few months are gonna be pretty dreadful.”

The troubling diagnosis also rocked his players.

“He had all called the team last year together and told us,” said junior guard Amare Ferrell. “It was real devastating. We didn’t know what to think, so then, we thought he was gonna be done coaching.

“A little tear dropped down my eye,” said senior forward Marcus Peterson. “I thought I was gonna lose my man. When you hear the word cancer, he’s not gonna live long.”

The word cancer often conjures negative thoughts about the outlook on life, but Faulkner wasn’t afraid to charge head first at his disease.

“Never really tried to throw myself a pity party. I don’t believe in those anyway.,” said Faulkner. “The doctor confirmed to me that we’d caught it at a good time and made me confident that when we left his office this day that we’re gonna beat it.”

On June 17, Faulkner underwent seven straight weeks of radiation and chemo therapy treatments to combat his cancer. The process took a heavy toll on him.

“The radiation was the tough part because when they’re essentially sun burning your throat 5 days a week, I couldn’t talk.”

After weeks of the intense radiation, Faulkner couldn’t swallow normal foods like he used to. So, he had to have a feeding tube put in. He began to rapidly lose weight, and eventually dropped from 240 pounds, all the way down to 179. He admits he hadn’t seen that number on the scale since he was in college.

Despite all the pain and exhaustion he suffered through, the love for his sons and the game of basketball pushed him to get back in the gym for the upcoming season.

“One of my motivations for doing this was them. Knowing that both of them were gonna be in my program this year, so there’s no way in heck I wasn’t gonna be on that sideline coaching. I can’t spend my whole 21 years coaching other people’s kids and not coach mine.”

On August 18, Faulkner had completed his grueling treatment and let the world know cancer wouldn’t beat him.

“I remember I sat up from the last radiation, I said that’s the last freakin one, so ringing that bell made it a heck of a lot better and I hope I didn’t damage the bell too much.”

Four months after that joyous day, Faulkner’s cancer is gone, and he’s coached all 10 games of the Tigers’ games this season.

Faulkner always kept the faith and trusted that he’d make it through.

“I’m always a believer in there’s always something to be grateful for, there’s always something to be thankful for. It’s always not as bad as you think it is.”

