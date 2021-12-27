Florida Highway Patrol officials reminds drivers of road safety rules in dense fog

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The key ingredient that’s causing the morning fog is low level moisture and warmth moving in from the Gulf — also known as advection fog.

This is similar to what San Francisco experiences with foggy conditions moving in from the Pacific.

These atmospheric conditions are forecast to continue through most of this week, which will likely impact visibility on roadways each morning.

Lieutenant Patrick Riordan, a spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), said turning on your low beams is legally required, but there are other precautions you can, and should, take.

“Speed is another thing we need to take in and remind people of. Reduce your speed. Make sure you’ve got your headlights on and those are working properly, because you certainly want to make your presence known as much as possible to other drivers during foggy or hazy conditions,” explained Riordan.

He clarified these precautions are expected in fog, smoke, or rain of any severity on the roadways.

Accidents happen in a matter of seconds when visibility drops below five miles, and Riordan says attentive, defensive driving is the best way to get through the hazy roads.

