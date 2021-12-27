Gainesville museum moves Kwanzaa celebration online due to rise in COVID cases

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rising COVID-19 cases are causing some people celebrating the holidays to re-think in-person events.

The Cotton Club Museum in Gainesville decided to take their Kwanzaa celebrations virtual.

This comes as the Florida Department of Health reports Alachua County’s positivity rate at 7.9%. Just last week it was at 3%.

“In a weeks time it’s grown enormously and we are not comfortable with all the data that we are allowed to get about the virus in Gainesville, Florida, in Florida period,” said Vivian Filer, the CEO or Cotton Club Museum.

For the second day in a row, Florida broke a record for new daily cases. On Christmas nearly 33,000 new cases were reported.

“So we had to make an informed decision, as informed as we could be, that it would be safer given that it’s an inside event even though we put into practice all of the protective things that we should do,” said Filer.

She said the the event is meant to focus on the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

“It’s a chance to come and learn how culturally we have given so much and have so much to give.”

She said she hopes more people learn about a holiday that’s so important to African culture, despite it being online.

Guests could still enjoy entertainment, games, and songs while learning about the importance of Kwanzaa.

Filer said she wants people to know the holiday is not a religious celebration, as much as it is a celebration of African culture.

