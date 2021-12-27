Gilchrist County deputies are thanking two bystanders who assisted in an arrest

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office is thanking two good samaritans who helped a deputy make an arrest on Christmas Day.

On Florida Street in Fanning Springs, deputies say Jonathan Beree, 49, drove recklessly and crashed into another vehicle.

When a deputy responded to the scene, they say Beree punched the deputy, and then violently resisted arrest.

That is when two bystanders stepped in and helped bring Beree into custody.

