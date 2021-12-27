Holiday hoops all the rage in NCFL

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -If you want to play high school basketball in Florida, it often means putting your extended holiday break plans on hold. Tournaments getting underway on Monday included The Hitchcock’s Challenge in Alachua, featuring a 16-team bracket in the boys event and a round-robin girls event consisting of 10 teams.

In opening round boys action, Trenton (6-4) escaped with a 40-37 overtime win over Eastside (1-6) on a pair of Tyler Perry free throws with 15 seconds left in overtime. The Tigers await the winner between Milton and Killian Senior High.

In other round of sixteen action, Belleview edged Tampa Bay Tech, 53-52, setting up a quarterfinal matchup against Columbia on Tuesday.

Coming up well short of victory, however was Fort White (3-5) in a 57-26 loss to St. John Paul II (2-6).

In the girls tournament, GHS (6-4) defeated North Marion (7-2) 57-48. Hawthorne (5-1) took care of Hilliard (7-6) 47-25, Buchholz (5-6) routed Santa Fe (3-5) 56-36, and Suwannee (6-6) fell to Tampa Bay Tech (9-0) 70-24.

Action continues Tuesday at The Legacy Park Multipurpose Center and Santa Fe High School.

