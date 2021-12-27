Advertisement

Humane Society prepares for returned pets bought as Christmas presents

(WGEM)
By Julia Laude
Published: Dec. 27, 2021
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Bringing a pet home for the holidays is a common trend on tv and in movies, but experts tell TV20, it’s not a good idea.  

There are dozens of pets up for adoption at the Humane Society of Marion County, but staffers said, it takes time for each one to find their forever home.  

“All family members have to meet with the dog and we do not allow here at the humane society what we call gifting,” Executive Director, Edie Leedy said.  

Leedy said they do this to prevent adoptees from being returned to the shelter.  

“We try to do our due diligence that our adoptions are good adoptions and decreases the likely hood that one of those animals returning back to us,” Leedy said.  

But not every shelter is the same. They said, pets from other shelters or stores are often times surrendered to the humane society during holidays.  

“Generally, if we have the space and we have the room we will intake those animals, totally vet them, microchip them and then put them up for adoption,” Leedy said, “Every animal that’s adopted from the Humane Society must be spayed or neutered, micro chipped and then be up to date on its rabies shots and vaccines. "  

So before you adopt a pet, know exactly what you’re getting into because it is a life long commitment.

