Advertisement

North Florida Land Trust buys 400+ acres of land near Interlachen

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Florida Land Trust purchased more than 400 acres in Putnam County to dedicate for conservation.

The land is near the City of Interlachen and includes about a mile of Lake Grandin shoreline.

The non-profit bought the land from the Eugene B. Porter Revocable Trust during a “bargain sale.”

The property provides habitat for rare species including the gopher tortoise and American kestrel.

TRENDING STORY: Three injured in early morning crash in Ocala

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

BO DIDDLEY PLAZA
UF Health Chief Epidemiologist says stay outdoors for New Years’ gatherings as Omicron spreads in NCFL
BREAKING: ACSO investigating shooting involving teen at Harbor Cove Apartments
ACSO investigating shooting involving teen at Harbor Cove Apartments
Humane Society prepares for returned pets bought as Christmas presents
Humane Society prepares for returned pets bought as Christmas presents
BREAKING: ACSO investigating shooting involving teen at Harbor Cove Apartments
BREAKING: ACSO investigating shooting involving teen at Harbor Cove Apartments