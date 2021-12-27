North Florida Land Trust buys 400+ acres of land near Interlachen

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Florida Land Trust purchased more than 400 acres in Putnam County to dedicate for conservation.

The land is near the City of Interlachen and includes about a mile of Lake Grandin shoreline.

The non-profit bought the land from the Eugene B. Porter Revocable Trust during a “bargain sale.”

The property provides habitat for rare species including the gopher tortoise and American kestrel.

TRENDING STORY: Three injured in early morning crash in Ocala

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.