North Florida Land Trust buys 400+ acres of land near Interlachen
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Florida Land Trust purchased more than 400 acres in Putnam County to dedicate for conservation.
The land is near the City of Interlachen and includes about a mile of Lake Grandin shoreline.
The non-profit bought the land from the Eugene B. Porter Revocable Trust during a “bargain sale.”
The property provides habitat for rare species including the gopher tortoise and American kestrel.
