One arrested and others wanted in Lake City for multiple gun-related incidents

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is in custody, and officers are looking for others after three separate gun-related incidents in Lake City.

Stephen Poll, 73, was arrested for pointing his gun and threatening to shoot and kill a man and his dog off of Home Depot Drive.

Poll is being charged with aggravated assault.

Also in Lake City, a gun was fired at a moving vehicle causing the driver to be cut by glass.

They were treated on scene by emergency medical services, but the shooter has not been identified.

In a third incident, a weapon was fired in the parking lot of the Waffle House on 348 Southwest Baya Drive.

The suspect in that shooting has also not been identified.

