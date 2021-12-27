One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran off the road and flipped

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - While many are off the clock during the holiday weekend, North Central Florida firefighters are saving lives.

Around 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Alachua County and Micanopy Fire Rescue crews used the jaws of life to pull a patient from a flipped car.

Firefighters say it happened on U.S. Highway 441 near Micanopy.

A vehicle ran off the road and flipped.

One person was taken to UF Health Shands for treatment.

