One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran off the road and flipped

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - While many are off the clock during the holiday weekend, North Central Florida firefighters are saving lives.

Around 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Alachua County and Micanopy Fire Rescue crews used the jaws of life to pull a patient from a flipped car.

Firefighters say it happened on U.S. Highway 441 near Micanopy.

A vehicle ran off the road and flipped.

One person was taken to UF Health Shands for treatment.

