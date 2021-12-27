Advertisement

Richard Marcinko, first commanding officer of SEAL Team 6, dies at 81

Richard Marcinko, the first head of the elite SEAL Team 6, has died.
Richard Marcinko, the first head of the elite SEAL Team 6, has died.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Combat legend Richard Marcinko, the man who created Navy SEAL Team 6, died on Saturday. He was 81 years old.

His son Matthew Marcinko and the National Navy SEAL Museum announced the news.

SEAL Team 6 is considered by many to be the U.S. military’s most elite covert special operations unit.

The unit is perhaps best known for carrying out the operation that killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011.

Marcinko, a Vietnam War combat veteran, formed SEAL Team 6 in 1980 after the failed hostage rescue attempt in Iran. He was the unit’s first commanding officer.

He retired in 1989 and pursued a career as an author, public speaker and consultant.

According to The New York Times, Matthew Marcinko said his father’s cause of death was believed to be a heart attack.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

New legislation would allow military service in lieu of prison time
New legislation would allow military service in lieu of prison time
New legislation would allow military service in lieu of prison time
New legislation would allow military service in lieu of prison time
A man wearing face masks with a mustache attached, walks down Regents Street in London,...
Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year’s celebrations
Humane Society prepares for returned pets bought as Christmas presents
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all