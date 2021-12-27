Advertisement

Three injured in early morning crash in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue officials say a pickup truck and sedan collided at the 3400 block of Southwest 60th Avenue around 2 a.m.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged, and the driver of the truck needed to be extricated.

The driver was trauma alerted to an area hospital, and the two people in the sedan were also taken by ambulance.

