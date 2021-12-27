Advertisement

Two vehicles collide leaving a person in critical condition

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A two-vehicle crash in Alachua County today left one person fighting for their life.

Alachua County and Windsor Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle crash at 3 p.m. on Hawthorne Road near County Road 325.

Crews say two cars were severely damaged in the wreck.

They used the jaws of life to pull someone out of a vehicle.

The patient was trauma alerted to UF Health Shands in critical condition.

Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RELATED STORY: One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran off the road and flipped

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Gainesville museum moves Kwanzaa celebration online due to rise in COVID cases
Gainesville museum moves Kwanzaa celebration online due to rise in COVID cases
Two vehicles collide leaving a person in critical condition
Two vehicles collide leaving a person in critical condition