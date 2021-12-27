Two vehicles collide leaving a person in critical condition

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A two-vehicle crash in Alachua County today left one person fighting for their life.

Alachua County and Windsor Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle crash at 3 p.m. on Hawthorne Road near County Road 325.

Crews say two cars were severely damaged in the wreck.

They used the jaws of life to pull someone out of a vehicle.

The patient was trauma alerted to UF Health Shands in critical condition.

Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

