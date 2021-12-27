UF Health Chief Epidemiologist says stay outdoors for New Years’ gatherings as Omicron spreads in NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -COVID-19 cases are rising across the country and across North Central Florida according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health officials in Alachua and Marion counties are reporting some of the highest positivity rates in months.

The Marion County Health Department’s latest COVID-19 data shows the highest positivity rate in two months; jumping from around 3% to 5% in a week’s time. Alachua County reported an even larger jump sitting at 3% during the week of Dec. 17 and increasing to just under 8% by Christmas Eve.

“But again, it’s overwhelmingly affecting the unvaccinated,” said UF Health’s Chief Epidemiologist, Dr. Nicole Iovine. “Now people that are vaccinated or even boosted, some of them actually are coming down with COVID as well due to Omicron. However, it is very clear that even though it’s been a short period of time, it is very clear that in particular people that are boosted have a very brief illness.”

Both counties inoculated more than 1,000 people in that same time period. Ahead of the New Years’ holiday, Iovine recommended social distancing and keeping gatherings in the outdoors.

“So ventilation is really an effective and a very very good tool for preventing the transmission of this virus and it’s even more important now with Omicron because it is so transmissible,” added Iovine.

