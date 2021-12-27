Advertisement

UF Health Chief Epidemiologist says stay outdoors for New Years’ gatherings as Omicron spreads in NCFL

A UF Health Epidemiologist says the booster is the best defense against the spread of the...
A UF Health Epidemiologist says the booster is the best defense against the spread of the Omicron variant.(WCJB)
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -COVID-19 cases are rising across the country and across North Central Florida according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health officials in Alachua and Marion counties are reporting some of the highest positivity rates in months.

The Marion County Health Department’s latest COVID-19 data shows the highest positivity rate in two months; jumping from around 3% to 5% in a week’s time. Alachua County reported an even larger jump sitting at 3% during the week of Dec. 17 and increasing to just under 8% by Christmas Eve.

RELATED STORY: UF Health confirms first Omicron COVID-19 case

“But again, it’s overwhelmingly affecting the unvaccinated,” said UF Health’s Chief Epidemiologist, Dr. Nicole Iovine. “Now people that are vaccinated or even boosted, some of them actually are coming down with COVID as well due to Omicron. However, it is very clear that even though it’s been a short period of time, it is very clear that in particular people that are boosted have a very brief illness.”

Both counties inoculated more than 1,000 people in that same time period. Ahead of the New Years’ holiday, Iovine recommended social distancing and keeping gatherings in the outdoors.

“So ventilation is really an effective and a very very good tool for preventing the transmission of this virus and it’s even more important now with Omicron because it is so transmissible,” added Iovine.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

New legislation would allow military service in lieu of prison time
New legislation would allow military service in lieu of prison time
Humane Society prepares for returned pets bought as Christmas presents
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather Update