The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The final day to register to vote in Gainesville’s special run-off election is Monday.

The two names vying for the at-large commission seat are former commissioner Cynthia Chestnut and former teacher Matt Howland.

Neither received fifty percent of the vote in November.

You can register to vote online, by mail, or in person at the county supervisor of elections office.

Those using public water in Lake City may notice changes to taste and smell in the coming weeks.

Starting Monday, the city is switching disinfectants for the water distribution system.

Free chlorines will be used instead of chloramines from December 27 to January 16 .

The City of Gainesville will host their annual new years eve concert at Bo Diddley plaza starting at 9 p.m. Friday.

The free show will feature two artists who also performed during the city’s free Fridays concert series and admission is free.

