An investigation led by the Florida Department of Agriculture ended in the arrest of a man who defrauded multiple people

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation by the Florida Department of Agriculture ended in the arrest of a man who defrauded numerous people out of lawn-care service, including in North Central Florida.

Multiple sheriffs and local police departments arrested and filed charges against 61-year-old Kenneth Smith for telling people he’d provide landscaping and pesticide services for people in The Villages and Sumter County.

But instead would take an early payment and then not provide the service.

Last week, Ocala Police charged Smith for an organized scheme to defraud and five other misdemeanor charges.

