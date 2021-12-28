At-home Covid-19 testing kits are hard to find in NCFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The recent surge of the Covid-19 variant, Omicron, has led to high demand for at-home testing kits.

These have become scarce in North Central Florida.

Free Covid-19 testing is available at pharmacies including Walgreens and CVS, but appointments are required and testing can be limited to individuals with certain health conditions.

Over-the-counter testing became available at many drug stores earlier this year but the rise of Omicron has left the shelves empty.

Customers say they prefer at-home testing because it often has a better price than scheduling through a healthcare provider, and staying home prevents spreading the virus to others.

“A lot of people don’t want to go in the doctor’s office and if they have it they don’t want to spread it. They don’t want to sit in the doctor’s office and maybe catch it from somebody. It’s very inconvenient to go there and a lot more convenient to do it at home” says shopper, Deedee Whitehead.

President Biden announced last week that the federal government will buy 500 million Covid-19 testing kits and distribute them nationally, free of charge, by early next month.

“Seeing how tough it was for some folks to get a test this weekend shows that we have more work to do and were doing it,” says President Biden.

Those testing kits aren’t available yet, frustrating many who want to test themselves right away.

