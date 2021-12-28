A body from a summer murder in Dixie County has been identified

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County Sheriff’s Deputies are identifying a body found in the area over the summer.

Deputies say on Sunday, July 25th they found David Rainey’s body in a canal behind a home in the unincorporated town of Suwannee.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Rainey was visiting from Palm Coast with his wife and a friend and rented a vacation home for the weekend.

His wife reported him missing after he left the home following an argument.

