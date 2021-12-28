Advertisement

A body from a summer murder in Dixie County has been identified

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County Sheriff’s Deputies are identifying a body found in the area over the summer.

Deputies say on Sunday, July 25th they found David Rainey’s body in a canal behind a home in the unincorporated town of Suwannee.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Rainey was visiting from Palm Coast with his wife and a friend and rented a vacation home for the weekend.

His wife reported him missing after he left the home following an argument.

