Celebrating New Year’s Eve with fireworks

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2022 is in just four days, and many of us will be ringing in the new year with fireworks.

The Jones family has owned a firework stand on East Silver Springs Blvd. since 2012.

They said just within the past two years, the industry has seen some significant changes.

In April last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis updated a state law allowing Floridians to legally fire off pyrotechnics on three days - New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and Independence Day.

Before this change, purchasers needed to sign a waiver stating they would use the fireworks for certain agricultural reasons.

“There’s been people who don’t normally celebrate because they’re afraid to, are now coming out to buy fireworks that isn’t do it before,” Co-Owner of X-treme Fireworks Unlimited Inc, Kimberly Jones said.

But really, it’s been the pandemic Jones said, “That’s what’s really changed a lot for everybody, and I don’t know how long it’s going to last,” she said.

Another challenge this year - issues in the supply chain.

“The distributors that we get from let us know a head of time much earlier in the year,” she said.

So Jones said they stocked up to make sure they were ready for the various holidays.

They plan to be open well into Friday evening, operating until every last sparkler is gone.

“We have a lot of people that light everything off and come back for more,” Jones said.

Marion County officials said they follow state law regarding fireworks, and don’t have any other laws or ordinances beyond state statute.

Marion County Fire Rescue officials want to remind residents to be cautious while setting off fireworks.

That means, have a bucket of water, water hose or fire extinguisher on hand and be sure you’re clear of overhead obstructions such as street lights, power lines and trees.

