Advertisement

City of Gainesville announces renovations for West Side Park pool

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is renovating the pool at West Side Park.

As part of the wild spaces and public places program, work on the 50-year-old building will begin in January.

Renovations are expected to be complete by the summer.

TRENDING STORY: American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

Pop-up art display highlights ecosystem of NCFL river systems
Pop-up art display highlights ecosystem of NCFL river systems
At-home Covid-19 testing kits are hard to find in NCFL
At-home Covid-19 testing kits are hard to find in NCFL
At-home Covid-19 testing kits are hard to find in NCFL
At-home Covid-19 testing kits are hard to find in NCFL
Celebrating New Year’s Eve with fireworks
Celebrating New Year’s Eve with fireworks