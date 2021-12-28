City of Gainesville announces renovations for West Side Park pool

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is renovating the pool at West Side Park.

As part of the wild spaces and public places program, work on the 50-year-old building will begin in January.

Renovations are expected to be complete by the summer.

