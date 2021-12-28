Cyclist dead after being hit on U.S HW 90

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a deadly wreck in Columbia County that killed a cyclist.

Troopers say just before seven Monday evening a 31-year-old Lake City man was hit by a car while riding on U.S. Highway 90 near County Road 245. They say the cyclist appears to have been riding in the road when he was hit.

The driver stopped and remained at the scene.

