Deadly crash in Gainesville leaves a person dead

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A wreck on Northwest 13th Street in Gainesville left one person dead on Sunday.

Gainesville Police say a single vehicle crashed just before 3 a.m. They say the vehicle struck a curb just North of the intersection with 23rd Avenue.

The vehicle flipped killing the driver.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.