Deadly crash in Gainesville leaves a person dead

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -  A wreck on Northwest 13th Street in Gainesville left one person dead on Sunday.  

Gainesville Police say a single vehicle crashed just before 3 a.m.  They say the vehicle struck a curb just North of the intersection with 23rd Avenue. 

