Holiday sales positively impact one Gainesville owned business

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Many factors impacted this years holiday shopping season such as the rise of the Covid-19 variant, Omicron, and the supply chain backlog.

The manager of Village Jeweler in the Butler Town Center says although there are issues nationally, this was the best year of business for them.

“I’m not going to say we hit the lottery by any means, but after 35 years of being in business in Gainesville it was our best year ever” says Ron Bowling.

He says they experienced a high demand for engagement rings this Christmas season, which is a purchase people prefer to make in person.

A steady crowd of customers came through the town center to make returns and exchanges for their holiday gifts and to take advantage of sales.

“I’m trying to find items that I can grab on sale. That are the post holiday discounts so just trying to get those 2022 items ready” says shopper, Christina Thompson.

The rise of Omicron caused many shoppers to go online for most of their holiday shopping, but for some in-person buying still has benefits.

With the Christmas shopping season behind us, retailers and customers can take a deep breath and prepare for the new year.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.