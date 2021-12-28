Lake City residents experience three acts of gun violence in three days

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Lake City experienced three instances of gun violence in three days.

From December 24th through the 26th, officers with Lake City PD were dispatched to three scenes. Two were due to reports of gun fire, and one was due to a report of an armed person.

On Christmas Eve, officers were called to SW Home Depot Drive after someone reported an armed person. The scene unfolded after the victim’s dog approached a stranger.

“My understanding is it may have sniffed or maybe even tried to lick a stranger that she walked past, he then pulled out a firearm and threatened to shoot her and the dog,” said Sgt. Mike Lee, the Public Information Officer for the Lake City Police Department.

Officers found the suspect nearby, arresting 73-year-old Stephen Poll on an aggravated assault charge.

“It’s very sad because Lake City we always looked at as a small community, everybody knew everybody, and this is just not the type of behavior that we’re used to and it’s happening a lot,” said Carol Tunsil, an advocate for reducing gun violence.

On Christmas Day, police said an unknown shooter fired at a vehicle on NE Annie Mattox St.

The gunfire shattered glass from the back window, cutting the driver’s arm.

Officers said they are still investigating this incident.

“We’re burying too many young children that didn’t even have a chance at life,” said Tunsil.

She said, for her, the fight against gun violence hits close to home.

“An incident that happened with my cousin, and it’s actually five years ago Christmas Day, he was murdered in his yard.”

On Sunday, witnesses reported hearing gun shots at a Waffle House on SW Baya Dr.

No one was injured and no damage was reported, closing the investigation.

