University of Florida Gators men’s basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators men’s basketball team is the latest team to be dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The University Athletic Administration announced Tuesday that Wednesday’s game at Ole Miss is being postponed due to virus issues with the Gators squad.

A makeup date has not been set yet.

It is not known who or how many Gators players or coaches tested positive for COVID-19.

According to recently updated guidelines from the SEC, a team is able to play if they have seven scholarship players available and one coach. However, a team can still decide to play if they have less than seven players, but if they do not want to, the conference will reschedule the game or declare a no-contest if a workable date can not be found.

