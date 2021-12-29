The Alachua County Land Trust acquires Telford and Sawdust Springs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Land Trust is celebrating the acquisition of two springs for conservation.

The trust bought Telford Spring and the surrounding 94 acres on the Suwannee River, as well as Sawdust Spring on the lower Santa Fe River.

The acquisitions were made possible through private loans and donations, as well as state springs funding.

The trust plans to make Sawdust Spring a public recreational preserve.

Telford Spring will be sold to the Suwannee River Water Management District.

