The Alachua County Land Trust acquires Telford and Sawdust Springs

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Land Trust is celebrating the acquisition of two springs for conservation.

The trust bought Telford Spring and the surrounding 94 acres on the Suwannee River, as well as Sawdust Spring on the lower Santa Fe River.

The acquisitions were made possible through private loans and donations, as well as state springs funding.

The trust plans to make Sawdust Spring a public recreational preserve.

Telford Spring will be sold to the Suwannee River Water Management District.

