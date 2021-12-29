Duke Energy is helping education and workforce groups across the state of Florida by giving out a quarter-million dollars

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy is giving out a quarter-million dollars to help education and workforce groups across the state.

Some of that money is coming to North Central Florida.

The Boys and Girls Club of North Central Florida will be getting $5,000.

The Levy County Schools Foundation will be receiving $5,000 as well.

The Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership will be getting $10,000.

