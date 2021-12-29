Advertisement

Four people stole $1,400 worth of used tires according to Ocala Police

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:23 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are trying to identify four people they say stole $1,400 worth of used tires.

Police say the people seen here stole the tires from a locked shed from a tire company on Southwest College Road.

They believe the group may have also stolen tires from nearby places as well.

TRENDING STORY: University of Florida Gators men’s basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

duke energy
Duke Energy is helping education and workforce groups across the state of Florida by giving out a quarter-million dollars
Gators men’s and women’s basketball games postponed due to COVID related issues
Gators men’s and women’s basketball games postponed due to COVID-19 related issues
Gators men’s and women’s basketball games postponed due to COVID related issues
Gators men’s and women’s basketball games postponed due to COVID related issues
Officers say a 62-year-old man was hit while walking in the road. They say it happened on U.S....
Traffic blocked on U.S. HW 90 after a man walking was struck by a car