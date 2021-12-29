Four people stole $1,400 worth of used tires according to Ocala Police
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:23 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are trying to identify four people they say stole $1,400 worth of used tires.
Police say the people seen here stole the tires from a locked shed from a tire company on Southwest College Road.
They believe the group may have also stolen tires from nearby places as well.
