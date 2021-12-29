Four people stole $1,400 worth of used tires according to Ocala Police

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are trying to identify four people they say stole $1,400 worth of used tires.

Police say the people seen here stole the tires from a locked shed from a tire company on Southwest College Road.

They believe the group may have also stolen tires from nearby places as well.

TRENDING STORY: University of Florida Gators men’s basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.