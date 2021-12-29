Gainesville-based Great Leaps teaches students to read across the globe

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -From humble beginnings to global impact Gainesville-based reading program, Great Leaps, is teaching literacy.

Since 1991, Great Leaps taught more than 600,000 kids worldwide how to read. Starting at North Marion High school, founder Kenneth Campbell has decades of teaching experience and provides educators the tools to combat literacy obstacles.

“When they can finally trust you, then they make the great leap,” said Campbell. “I can now put difficult materials in front of them and they don’t resist anymore because schooling is no longer punishing. That is the great leap when they finally trust you and it takes two to three weeks sometimes.”

Their teaching approach is to start students with encouragement. Now equipped with a new virtual program, Great Leaps is expanding their reach to students across the world.

“With our new tutoring platform we have a tutor in Saudi Arabia, or maybe she’s moved on. There’s one in Ireland,” mentioned Campbell. “We can teach children across the ocean how to read and we can do it in 15 minutes a day through our tech.”

The program also accommodates students with learning disabilities like ADHD and dyslexia.

