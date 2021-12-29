Advertisement

A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with attempting to lure an 11-year-old girl into his van

Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Gainesville, police arrested a man they say tried to lure an 11-year-old girl into an SUV.

Brandon Brown, 34, was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday.

Police say the victim was walking in the area of Northwest 10th Street and Northwest 35th Avenue.

That’s when they say Brown drove up, exposed himself, and made lewd comments.

He followed her. She ignored him until she got home and told her mother.

Brown is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $125,000 bond.

He is facing charges of enticing a child, aggravated stalking of a child and two types of lewd and lascivious behavior offenses.

