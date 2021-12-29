A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with attempting to lure an 11-year-old girl into his van

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Gainesville, police arrested a man they say tried to lure an 11-year-old girl into an SUV.

Brandon Brown, 34, was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday.

Police say the victim was walking in the area of Northwest 10th Street and Northwest 35th Avenue.

That’s when they say Brown drove up, exposed himself, and made lewd comments.

He followed her. She ignored him until she got home and told her mother.

Brown is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $125,000 bond.

He is facing charges of enticing a child, aggravated stalking of a child and two types of lewd and lascivious behavior offenses.

TRENDING STORY: Interlachen resident charged with sexual assault for abusing a child

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.