A Gainesville woman is in jail after threatening to stab her neighbor

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested a woman for threatening another resident at her apartment building.

Cynthia Slaughter, 61, was arrested Tuesday on an aggravated assault charge.

Police say she approached another woman, pulled out the knife and told her she deserved to be stabbed in a certain part of her body.

Slaughter is being held without bond.

TRENDING STORY: A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with attempting to lure an 11-year-old girl into his van

