A Gainesville woman is in jail after threatening to stab her neighbor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested a woman for threatening another resident at her apartment building.

Cynthia Slaughter, 61, was arrested Tuesday on an aggravated assault charge.

Police say she approached another woman, pulled out the knife and told her she deserved to be stabbed in a certain part of her body.

Slaughter is being held without bond.

