Hitchcock’s Challenge, Day Two: Hawthorne girls, Columbia boys prevail

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Columbia boys high school basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak and blew out Belleview, 54-18 in quarterfinal action of the Hitchcock’s Challenge in Alachua on Tuesday. The Tigers raced out to a 26-6 lead after one quarter to advance to the semifinals against Trinity Catholic. The Celtics prevailed over Godby, 53-47.

The other boys semifinal will feature Santa Fe versus Milton. The host Raiders routed St. John Paul II, 62-33 while Milton took down Trenton, 46-25.

In the girls tournament, which consists of round robin play in two different pools, Hawthorne outscored Tampa Bay Tech by 14 in the second half to win, 56-46 to reach 2-0 in the tournament. Buchholz, GHS, and P.K. Yonge are also unbeaten in pool play, which could set up the possibility of solid North Central Florida representation in the title game.

