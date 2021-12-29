Advertisement

Hitchcock’s Challenge, Day Two: Hawthorne girls, Columbia boys prevail

Boys semis will feature three NCFL schools
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Columbia boys high school basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak and blew out Belleview, 54-18 in quarterfinal action of the Hitchcock’s Challenge in Alachua on Tuesday. The Tigers raced out to a 26-6 lead after one quarter to advance to the semifinals against Trinity Catholic. The Celtics prevailed over Godby, 53-47.

The other boys semifinal will feature Santa Fe versus Milton. The host Raiders routed St. John Paul II, 62-33 while Milton took down Trenton, 46-25.

In the girls tournament, which consists of round robin play in two different pools, Hawthorne outscored Tampa Bay Tech by 14 in the second half to win, 56-46 to reach 2-0 in the tournament. Buchholz, GHS, and P.K. Yonge are also unbeaten in pool play, which could set up the possibility of solid North Central Florida representation in the title game.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

Hitchcocks Challenge Day Two
Hitchcocks Challenge Day Two
COVID tests push back Gators' SEC opener
UF men's hoops game postponed
Legacy Park Multipurpose Center, Alachua
Holiday hoops all the rage in NCFL
Hitchcock's Challenge Day One