Advertisement

Humane Society officials call on state leaders to end dog and cat sales in pet retail stores

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Falling in love with a cute puppy or kitten at a pet store can be easy, but Florida’s Director for Humane Society of United States Kate MacFall said it can be difficult afterwards as many are believed to be from puppy mills.

“The consumers are duped into thinking these animals come from a local breeder and they end up with veterinary bills and a sick puppy or cat, said MacFall.

She said she supports the bill that would ban dogs and cats from being sold at local pet stores. Adding it would not only give consumers healthier pets, but would give animals at shelters a better shot at a second chance.

“They can welcome their partners from the local humane society shelters to come in on a Saturday to promote their pets for adoption,” MacFall said. “It’s a unique partnership and we wholeheartedly support that.” and again here businesses don’t need to go out of businesses we want them to sell other things just not the live animals.”

While trusted breeders are still a good option, adopting is the obvious choice for pet owner Ayanna Woodard.

“I would hope more animals would be saved and put in a better place or home,” Woodard said.

Though a few obstacles stand in the way. This Senate bill currently sits without a sponsor and is challenged by another bill filed in the Senate and backed by the pet store industry. This competing preemption bill would remove the ability to pass local ordinances prohibiting the retail sale of cats and dogs.

TRENDING STORY: A Gainesville woman is in jail after threatening to stab her neighbor

“We have successfully killed it every year and I anticipate we will do the same this year,” MacFall said.

She anticipates a sponsor will join in on the bill she supports ahead of the January 11th session.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

passengers stranded
American Airlines flight from Miami to Jacksonville forced to make a landing at Gainesville Regional Airport
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
Six Ocala residents face charges for defrauding a bank after flaunting the crime online
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Latest News

One resident shot in the neck after Gainesville apartment complex shooting
One resident shot in the neck after Gainesville apartment complex shooting
Marion County father behind bars following his child’s death
Marion County father behind bars following his child’s death
It was Dec. 2019, at a home in Belleview where two-month-old Wailan Schroer was found dead.
Marion County father behind bars following his child’s death
The man stole an unknown amount of medication before leaving in a white Ford F-250.
Lake City police asking for help in identifying a man who robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint