Humane Society officials call on state leaders to end dog and cat sales in pet retail stores

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Falling in love with a cute puppy or kitten at a pet store can be easy, but Florida’s Director for Humane Society of United States Kate MacFall said it can be difficult afterwards as many are believed to be from puppy mills.

“The consumers are duped into thinking these animals come from a local breeder and they end up with veterinary bills and a sick puppy or cat, said MacFall.

She said she supports the bill that would ban dogs and cats from being sold at local pet stores. Adding it would not only give consumers healthier pets, but would give animals at shelters a better shot at a second chance.

“They can welcome their partners from the local humane society shelters to come in on a Saturday to promote their pets for adoption,” MacFall said. “It’s a unique partnership and we wholeheartedly support that.” and again here businesses don’t need to go out of businesses we want them to sell other things just not the live animals.”

While trusted breeders are still a good option, adopting is the obvious choice for pet owner Ayanna Woodard.

“I would hope more animals would be saved and put in a better place or home,” Woodard said.

Though a few obstacles stand in the way. This Senate bill currently sits without a sponsor and is challenged by another bill filed in the Senate and backed by the pet store industry. This competing preemption bill would remove the ability to pass local ordinances prohibiting the retail sale of cats and dogs.

TRENDING STORY: A Gainesville woman is in jail after threatening to stab her neighbor

“We have successfully killed it every year and I anticipate we will do the same this year,” MacFall said.

She anticipates a sponsor will join in on the bill she supports ahead of the January 11th session.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.