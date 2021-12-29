Interlachen resident charged with sexual assault for abusing a child

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - An Interlachen resident is facing a capital sexual assault charge after Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies say he abused a child.

Deputies say an anonymous call to The Department of Children and Families launched the investigation into 38-year-old Adam Crenshaw. Investigators interviewed the victim, who is less than 12-years-old of age.

The child accused Crenshaw of committing sexual assault over several years.

Crenshaw is being held on no bond.

