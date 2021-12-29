Lake City police asking for help in identifying a man who robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say just after 1 p.m., a man wearing a face mask and gloves entered Baya Pharmacy on West on U.S Highway 90. Armed with a handgun, he gathered all the employees together and forced one to open a locked cabinet.

He stole an unknown amount of medication before leaving in a white Ford F-250.

