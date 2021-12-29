Marion County father behind bars following his child’s death

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - It was Dec. 2019, at a home in Belleview where two-month-old Wailan Schroer was found dead.

His father Jeffery is facing charges of child manslaughter.

His mother Melissa is waiting extradition back to the county, from Kentucky.

“The dogs were barking and I looked through the window and there was like, I don’t know how many police cars,” Marlene Cala said.

Cala is the couple’s former landlord.

“I saw Jeff, he was standing by the gate and I asked him what happened and he said the baby died,” she said.

In Feb., the Medical Examiner confirmed the child died of ‘Methamphetamine Toxicity’ along with dehydration and exhaustion from malnourishment.

“I said I’m so sorry about your little brother, and he said he still remembers finding him dead in a car seat in the living room,” Cala said.

Jeffery and Melissa were known drug users, and told deputies they were getting help from a methadone clinic.

“Unfortunately child neglect happens more often that people realize,” MCSO Public Relations Officer, Zach MooreSaid.

The Schroer’s fled the state and were finally arrested this week.

“They were working hard to continue to develop more information and work with the evidence that they had, obtain medical records and things like that for the infant, along with them moving to Kentucky, it made it hard to make contact with them,” Moore said.

Jeffrey is being held on a $100,000 dollar bond.

